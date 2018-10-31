Review: Charlene deGuzman proves to be the opposite in indie comedy 'Unlovable'

Written by deGuzman with Sarah Adina Smith and Mark Duplass, “Unlovable” is the rare indie film that gets just the right level of twee. DeGuzman’s voice is specific and vital, while crafting a narrative about a believably flawed woman whom we root for in the midst of a self-destructive spiral. Joy craves connection, and we wish we could reach into the film’s world and provide it for her. Director Yoonessi and deGuzman perfectly balance the contrast between Joy’s cuteness and innocence and the darkness and sexuality of her experience.