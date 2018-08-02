Review: Restless teen finds peace with the horses in sincere ‘Urban Country’

City girl Faith (Brighton Sharbino, “Miracles From Heaven”) rebels against her father (Jason London), her high school principal (C. Thomas Howell) and every other authority figure in her life, landing her in trouble — and in juvenile hall. There she meets a sympathetic warden (Lou Diamond Phillips) who makes her begin to question her choices, but the real change occurs with a visit from her estranged, dying mother, Anna (Candice Michele Barley). After her release, Faith visits Anna at her Mississippi ranch, where she bonds with her mom, a young ranch hand (Arthur Bryan Marroquin) and the horses as she discovers that she may want more than the city can provide.