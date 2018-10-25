Review: In dynamic South African drama 'Vaya,' newcomers get a rough Johannesburg welcome

Nhlanhla (Sihle Xaba), looking to make his way in the world, eagerly awaits a job promised by his well-connected cousin; cautious young man Nkulu (Sibusiso Msimang) has been tasked by his mother to retrieve his recently deceased father’s remains, as their custom dictates; and watchful teenager Zanele (Zimkhitha Nyoka) is taking her younger cousin Zdowa to live for the first time with the girl’s mother Thobeka (Nomonde Mbusi), a singer, and her protective dude Madoda (Mncedisi Shabangu).