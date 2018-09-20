Review: The modern L.A. artist on display in lively dramatic comedy 'White Rabbit'

Director and co-writer Daryl Wein has crafted a playful film that doesn’t hesitate to make fun of Sophia, even though its affection for her is clear. Other characters are its target as well, particularly those who want more from Sophia than she should give, whether it’s the privileged TaskRabbit customers or a white director (Nico Evers-Swindell) who asks her to put on a stronger Asian accent. Wein and Bang deftly balance the comedy and the commentary, resulting in a fast-moving, funny film that’s as alive as the city of Los Angeles itself.