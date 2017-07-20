Music biz documentary 'Who the ... Is That Guy?' lacks the panache of its subject

There are plenty of documentaries about rock stars, but what about the guy who discovers the rock stars? This is the question at the center of Drew Stone’s “Who the … is That Guy?,” a film about one of the most influential men in the music business. Michael Alago started out as a teenage scenester in the 1970s, hobnobbing with rock gods from Max’s Kansas City to CBGB. After a stint booking shows at the New York venue the Ritz, Alago became an A&R exec, signing Metallica and White Zombie, and producing Nina Simone.
As a gay Puerto Rican from Brooklyn, Alago stood out in the heavy-metal scene, but when it comes to rock ’n’ roll, standing out is a badge of honor. Alago’s life story is a document of a remarkable era, from New York in the ’70s and ’80s to L.A. in the ’90s. Alago survived addiction and the AIDS crisis, rising from the ashes with incredible stories and a killer personal-snapshot collection, featuring heavyweights like Bono and Springsteen.
It’s a wild tale, and Stone lines up incredible talent to pay tribute to Alago’s life in memories and anecdotes, but they’re thrown together in a very loose structure. Rudimentary animation brings to life some of the more colorful stories but doesn’t add much to the doc. “Who the … is That Guy” shines a light on Alago’s amazing life story, but the film itself lacks the verve and style of its subject.
‘Who the … is That Guy?’
Not rated
Running time: 1 hour, 25 minutes
Playing: Arena Cinelounge Sunset, Hollywood
