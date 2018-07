The 'Mission: Impossible — Fallout' team reveals the secrets of pulling off that climactic helicopter chase

“It’s hard to do a helicopter sequence that’s interesting,” Eastwood says. “We thought, how do we stay with the characters so it’s not just two helicopters in this massive canyon and it’s boring? It’s all Tom flying, 100% of it. There’s a lot of jeopardy – we’re flying in close proximity to other helicopters, in close proximity to the sides of the mountain – but the way we shot it, we keep it with Tom and keep it subjective.”