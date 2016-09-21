'Hell or High Water' and 'Other People' critics' picks, Sept. 23-29

Movie recommendations from critics Kenneth Turan, Justin Chang and other reviewers. Click title for full review.

Don’t Think Twice Actor-comedian Mike Birbiglia’s funny and endearing love letter to the world of improvisational comedy and the spontaneous performers who keep it bubbling. (Gary Goldstein) R.

Hell or High Water Set in the desolate sprawl of West Texas, this gripping heist drama starring Jeff Bridges, Ben Foster and Chris Pine is keenly attuned to the outsider politics of our times. (Glenn Whipp) R.

The Hollars A warm, funny and truthful film by director-star John Krasinksi with an endearingly wacky approach that sets it apart from the myriad of previous dysfunctional family tales. (Gary Goldstein) PG-13.

Howards End Rereleased in a sparkling new 4K restoration, this landmark example of a movie of passion, taste and sensitivity that honestly touches every emotion is as moving and relevant as ever. (Kenneth Turan) PG.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople This wonderful New Zealand film has a gently absurdist quality, a simultaneously sweet and subversive sensibility all its own, mixing warmth, adventure and comedy in ways that consistently surprise. Don’t miss it. (Kenneth Turan) PG-13.

Jason Bourne The fourth film to feature Matt Damon as the unstoppable secret agent, the third to be directed by Paul Greengrass, this most propulsive motion picture is a model of what mainstream entertainment can be like when everything goes right. (Kenneth Turan) PG-13.

Kubo and the Two Strings In this 3-D wonderment steeped in ancient Japanese folklore and brought to life by the stop-motion innovators at Laika Entertainment, magic is both an eye-popping phenomenon and an everyday reality. (Justin Chang) PG.

Other People Darkly funny, enormously moving and wonderfully observed, writer-director Chris Kelly’s comedy-drama is a strong, idiosyncratic, real-life-inspired film about an adult son’s return home to be with his ill mother. (Gary Goldstein) NR.

Pete’s Dragon A straight-ahead, unapologetic family film, this re-imagining of the 1977 picture about a boy and his dragon is the kind of foursquare movie its distributor Disney could have made decades ago. (Kenneth Turan) PG.

