'Endless Poetry,' 'War for Planet of the Apes' and other movie picks for July 14

Movie recommendations from critics Kenneth Turan, Justin Chang and other reviewers.

Baby Driver Edgar Wright’s exuberant, one-of-a-kind vehicular-action-thriller-musical-romance stars Ansel Elgort as a tinnitus-afflicted, music-loving getaway driver alongside a superb supporting cast that includes Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm and Eiza Gonzalez. (Justin Chang) R.

Beatriz at Dinner Salma Hayek gives perhaps the best performance of her career as an empathetic holistic healer who comes face to face with a rotten billionaire real-estate mogul (a marvelous John Lithgow) in this queasily funny and suspenseful dark comedy from director Miguel Arteta and screenwriter Mike White. (Justin Chang) R.

The Beguiled Superbly acted by an ensemble that includes Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell, Sofia Coppola's Southern gothic chamber piece brings artful precision and a deft, distinctive feminist reading to a Civil War-era story previously adapted in 1971 by Don Siegel. (Justin Chang) R.

The Big Sick Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan are terrific as a young couple navigating the challenges of interracial romance and Muslim immigrant identity in director Michael Showalter's delightful, serious-minded comedy, which also features powerhouse supporting turns from Holly Hunter and Ray Romano. (Justin Chang) R.

Dawson City: Frozen Time An aesthetic knockout that’s crammed with amazing facts, a documentary that’s also a detective story, a history of a particular place that turns into an examination of an entire art form, this Bill Morrison documentary inspired by the Klondike gold rush and a legendary cache of silent films will make you swoon. (Kenneth Turan) NR.

Endless Poetry The second chapter of Alejandro Jodorowsky's autobiographical fantasia is a visually ravishing, thrillingly strange tale of personal, artistic and social liberation set against the backdrop of the 1940s and '50s Santiago, Chile. (Justin Chang) NR.

A Ghost Story Casey Affleck dons a bedsheet and stars opposite Rooney Mara in writer-director David Lowery's quietly compelling low-budget experiment, a simple story of love and loss that gradually pries open a window onto eternity. (Justin Chang) R.

Hermia & Helena Buenos Aires and New York are forests of romantic entanglement, identity-searching and adventure in Argentine director Matías Piñeiro’s artfully frothy film. (Robert Abele) NR.

Icaros: A Vision This West meets way-out fable takes us into a shaman retreat in the Peruvian Amazon, where an American woman (Ana Cecilia Stieglitz), diagnosed with life-threatening breast cancer, seeks plant-based healing; directed by Leonor Caraballo (who died before filming could be completed) and Matteo Norzi. (Robert Abele) NR.

My Journey Through French Cinema A passionate, opinionated, drop-dead fascinating documentary essay about key decades in that country's film history put together by clear-eyed enthusiast Bertrand Tavernier. (Kenneth Turan) NR.

War for the Planet of the Apes An eerie quiet descends over this grim and masterful third "Planet of the Apes" prequel, directed with bleak beauty by Matt Reeves (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”) and crowned by another superb performance-capture turn from Andy Serkis as the soulful chimpanzee Caesar. (Justin Chang) PG-13.