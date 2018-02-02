'On Body and Soul,' 'Have a Nice Day' and other movie picks for Feb. 2

Movie recommendations from critics Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang.
Call Me by Your Name Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer give superb performances as two young men falling in love in the northern Italian countryside in this rapturously beautiful collaboration between director Luca Guadagnino and screenwriter James Ivory. (Justin Chang) R.
The Disaster Artist James Franco's shrewd, affectionate and frequently hilarious comedy re-creates and deconstructs the making of Tommy Wiseau's cult landmark, "The Room," with Franco giving a fully committed, even haunted performance as Wiseau himself. (Justin Chang) R.
Dunkirk Both intimate and epic, as emotional as it is tension-filled, Christopher Nolan's immersive World War II drama is being ballyhooed as a departure for the bravura filmmaker, but in truth the reason it succeeds so masterfully is that it is anything but. (Kenneth Turan) PG-13.
A Fantastic Woman Chilean writer-director Sebastián Lelio's follow-up to "Gloria" is a compassionate and captivating portrait of a young transgender woman (a superb Daniela Vega) dealing with hostility and intolerance in the wake of her lover's death. (Justin Chang) R.
Have a Nice Day A stolen bag of loot sets off a whirlwind of violence in Liu Jian's acrid, accomplished feature-length animation, notable less for its B-thriller plotting than for its richly textured images of urban decay in contemporary China. (Justin Chang) NR.
Hostiles Written and directed by Scott Cooper and powered by a dynamic trio of interwoven performances by Christian Bale, Wes Studi and Rosamund Pike, this latest example of the western revival grabs you by the throat and holds on for the duration. (Kenneth Turan) R.
Lady Bird As warm as it is smart, and it is very smart, this portrait of a high school senior year marks actor-screenwriter Greta Gerwig's superb debut as a solo director and yet another astonishing performance by star Saoirse Ronan. (Kenneth Turan) R.
Lover for a Day Things get complicated when circumstances force a philosophy professor, his 23-year-old lover and his 23-year-old daughter into close quarters in this wistful, wise and finely acted romantic fable from French writer-director Philippe Garrel. (Justin Chang) NR.
On Body and Soul Winner of the Golden Bear at Berlin and one of this year's five foreign-language Oscar finalists this film and its focus on the power of dreams is the most mind-expanding, out-of-the-ordinary romance to appear in quite some time. (Kenneth Turan) NR.
Paddington 2 Everyone's favorite Peruvian-born, London-based bear is back, this time facing off against a nefarious stage actor (Hugh Grant) in this beautifully structured and executed comedy from director/co-writer Paul King. (Justin Chang) PG.
The Post Director Steven Spielberg and stars Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks combine for a thriller cum civics lesson showing the value of newspapers hanging together and holding government accountable for deception. (Kenneth Turan) PG-13.
The Shape of Water Magical, thrilling and romantic to the core, a sensual and fantastical "Beauty and the Beast" tale with moral overtones, Guillermo del Toro's film plays by all the rules and none of them, going its own way with fierce abandon. (Kenneth Turan) R.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Building and improving on "The Force Awakens," writer-director Rian Johnson's grand space opera is the first flat-out terrific "Star Wars" movie since "The Empire Strikes Back," full of dramatic echoes of George Lucas' original trilogy but also rich in surprise and imagination. (Justin Chang) PG-13.
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Uncommon writer-director Martin McDonagh and a splendid cast top-lined by Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell present a savage film, even a dangerous one — the blackest take-no-prisoners farce in quite some time. (Kenneth Turan) R.
