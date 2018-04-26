'Zama' and other movie picks for April 27

Movie recommendations from critics Justin Chang and Kenneth Turan.
Annihilation Natalie Portman plays a biologist who joins an all-female expedition into the heart of an environmental disaster zone in this eerily beautiful and hypnotically unsettling mind-bender from "Ex Machina" writer-director Alex Garland. (Justin Chang) R.
Keep the Change By making her lead lovers autistic and by casting autistic actors, writer-director Rachel Israel manages to make romance in New York City feel fresh with a film that feels more authentic in the process. (Kimber Myers) NR.
A Quiet Place John Krasinski's thrillingly intelligent post-apocalyptic horror movie, in which he stars with Emily Blunt as a couple trying to protect their family from monsters who hunt by sound, is walking-on-eggshells cinema of a very high order. (Justin Chang)
The Rider Brady Jandreau, a Lakota cowboy from South Dakota, enacts a version of his own harrowing story of loss and recovery in writer-director Chloé Zhao's stunningly lyrical western, a seamless and deeply moving blend of narrative and documentary film techniques. (Justin Chang) R.
You Were Never Really Here This grim, artful New York crime thriller about a tormented thug-for-hire (a rivetingly contained Joaquin Phoenix) confirms writer-director Lynne Ramsay ("We Need to Talk About Kevin") as one of the most exciting and exacting film stylists of her generation. (Justin Chang) R.
Zama The Argentinian writer-director Lucrecia Martel makes a welcome return to feature filmmaking with this feverishly brilliant tale of European colonialism and its discontents, starring a superb Daniel Giménez Cacho as a Spanish magistrate in late 18th century Paraguay. (Justin Chang)