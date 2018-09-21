'Colette,' 'The Sisters Brothers' and other movie picks for Sept. 21

Movie recommendations from critics Justin Chang and Kenneth Turan.
Colette Well acted by Keira Knightley and Dominic West, Wash Westmoreland's witty, spirited English-language biopic follows the great French writer Colette during her early marriage to a literary impresario who nurtured, exploited and ultimately betrayed her talent. (Justin Chang) R
Eighth Grade Starring a superb Elsie Fisher as a girl about to graduate from the eighth grade, writer-director Bo Burnham’s debut feature paints a beautifully, painfully honest portrait of adolescent girlhood. (Justin Chang) R
Hal A lively and evocative documentary on the gifted filmmaker Hal Ashby, who directed seven memorable films in nine years during the 1970s, including perennial favorites like “Shampoo,” “The Last Detail,” “Coming Home” and “Being There.” See how he did it and what it cost him. (Kenneth Turan) NR
Incredibles 2 There is good news in the world tonight: Writer-director Brad Bird has brought everyone's favorite superhero family back to the big screen, and we are all better off for it. (Kenneth Turan) PG
Juliet, Naked A charming film of an engaging, adult nature about two very different people trying to press reset in their lives, it is impressively directed by Jesse Peretz and acted with verve, passion and great skill by Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke and Chris O'Dowd. (Kenneth Turan) R
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Led by a vivacious star turn from Lily James, Ol Parker's sequel to “Mamma Mia!” is a thoroughly unexpected delight, an ABBA jukebox musical that improves on its dreadful 2008 predecessor in every respect. (Justin Chang) PG-13
Searching A Bay Area dad (John Cho) looks for his missing daughter in this compelling and formally innovative thriller from first-time director Aneesh Chaganty, which unfolds entirely on the characters' computer and phone screens. (Justin Chang) PG-13
The Sisters Brothers John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix, Riz Ahmed and Jake Gyllenhaal make superb company in French director Jacques Audiard's English-language debut, a funny, sad, brutal western about outlaws and prospectors searching for gold and deliverance in 1850s Oregon. (Justin Chang) R
Sorry to Bother You Rapper-activist Boots Riley's joyous dystopian cackle of a directing debut stars a superb Lakeith Stanfield as an Oakland telemarketer who stumbles into that arrestingly surreal zone where racial identity, class rage and corporate malfeasance intersect. (Justin Chang) R