'A Star Is Born,' 'Private Life,' 'Monsters and Men' and other movie picks for Oct. 5

Colette Well-acted by Keira Knightley and Dominic West, Wash Westmoreland's witty, spirited English-language biopic follows the great French writer Colette during her early marriage to a literary impresario who nurtured, exploited and ultimately betrayed her talent. (Justin Chang) R
Incredibles 2 There is good news in the world tonight: Writer-director Brad Bird has brought everyone's favorite superhero family back to the big screen, and we are all better off for it. (Kenneth Turan) PG
Juliet, Naked A charming film of an engaging, adult nature about two very different people trying to press reset in their lives, it is impressively directed by Jesse Peretz and acted with verve, passion and great skill by Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke and Chris O'Dowd. (Kenneth Turan) R
Monsters and Men The shooting of an unarmed black man by a white police officer sets in motion three tense stories in this urgently topical yet quietly contemplative debut feature from writer-director Reinaldo Marcus Green. (Justin Chang) R
Private Life Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti give superb performances as a middle-aged couple struggling with fertility woes in Tamara Jenkins' scalpel-sharp yet infinitely tender marital dramedy, which also features expert supporting turns by Kayli Carter and Molly Shannon. (Justin Chang) R
Searching A Bay Area dad (John Cho) looks for his missing daughter in this compelling and formally innovative thriller from first-time director Aneesh Chaganty, which unfolds entirely on the characters’ computer and phone screens. (Justin Chang) PG-13
The Sisters Brothers John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix, Riz Ahmed and Jake Gyllenhaal make superb company in French director Jacques Audiard's English-language debut, a funny, sad, brutal western about outlaws and prospectors searching for gold and deliverance in 1850s Oregon. (Justin Chang) R
Sorry to Bother You Rapper-activist Boots Riley’s joyous dystopian cackle of a directing debut stars a superb Lakeith Stanfield as an Oakland telemarketer who stumbles into that arrestingly surreal zone where racial identity, class rage and corporate malfeasance intersect. (Justin Chang) R
A Star Is Born No matter how many previous versions of "A Star Is Born" you've seen, the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga extravaganza about a star on the rise falling for a star on the way down should not be missed. (Kenneth Turan) R