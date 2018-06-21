Isabelle Huppert gets pyrotechnic in the enjoyably screw-loose 'Mrs. Hyde'

She is at least adored by her upbeat househusband, Pierre (José Garcia), who cluelessly suggests that she use her beauty to win her students over. The manner in which Madame Géquil turns the tables is scarcely less ridiculous: While fiddling about in her lab one day, she is electrocuted. The unusual, slow-to-emerge side benefits of this trauma include episodes of nighttime restlessness, a newfound confidence in the classroom and a curious imperviousness to the feelings of others. And then there is her ability to transform into a human torch, capable of melting ice and incinerating small animals at the slightest touch.