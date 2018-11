'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' and 'The Other Side of the Wind' all beg the same question: Who directed this, really?

In 1997, Bodganovich published a book of interviews with influential directors, “Who the Devil Made It,” the title derived from a conversation he had with Howard Hawks. “I liked almost anybody that made you realize who in the devil was making the picture,” Hawks said, later adding, “The ones I didn’t like were the ones who had pictures prepared for them and made them and there wasn’t any individuality about them at all. Because the director’s the storyteller and should have his own method of telling it.”