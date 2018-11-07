'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' and 'The Other Side of the Wind' all beg the same question: Who directed this, really?

Even with the knowledge that the “Other Side of the Wind” completers drew from Welles’ notes and, as they mention in the opening crawl, “a workprint consisting of assemblies and a few edited scenes,” the final film remains merely an educated guess — other people’s interpretation of what Welles had intended. Orson Welles shot the footage, but did he really make what we now call “The Other Side of the Wind”? Did Dexter Fletcher make “Bohemian Rhapsody”? Is Disney ultimately the auteur behind “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” since the studio’s family-friendly sheen overpowers either credited directors’ personal stamp? Who’s responsible for what we’re watching?