Review: ‘Museo,’ a stylish, fun art-heist ‘replica’ with big questions about cultural plundering

“Museo” is marked by a number of extended set pieces and segues that give the film an amusing, shaggy-dog quality mixed with “Pulp Fiction”-like bravura (as well as a somewhat overlong running time). These include an annoying (for Juan) family Christmas gathering, an ill-conceived Acapulco meeting with a wealthy British art dealer (Simon Russell Beale), a feverish visit to a dubious nightclub featuring a belly-dancing porn actress (Leticia Brédice) and, of course, the tense, masterfully shot museum heist itself (re-created on elaborate studio sets, though the actual museum was used elsewhere as well).