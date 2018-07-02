Anime Expo 2018 returns to L.A. with 'My Hero Academia: Two Heroes' premiere

Kenji Nagasaki, who directed the series and the feature, says through a translator, “One thing different about ‘Academia’ is the characters trying to save the world have their individual Quirks. They come together to solve problems, but they have their own struggles, coming to terms with their powers and realizing their dreams. Becoming the type of hero they want to be is more of a personal journey; that’s different from a lot of other superhero stories.”