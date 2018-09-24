Review: Anime hit ‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ lands on the big screen

Director Kenji Nagasaki throws an impressive array of CG effects into the final battle that pits All-Might and Deku against the terrorist ringleader. The fight goes on too long, but Deku once again demonstrates his willingness to help anyone in danger, even if it means risking his life. Briner keeps the character likable and believable as both a warrior and a worrywart. When David says, “that boy has the heart of a hero,” viewers will agree — and understand why “My Hero Academia” is a big hit on both sides of the Pacific.