Andrea Riseborough brings complexity to an emotional void in the melancholic 'Nancy'

Looking pale and wide-eyed beneath a stringy mass of black-dyed hair, Riseborough, a gifted British chameleon, tamps down the natural radiance she has evinced in movies such as “Battle of the Sexes.” The key to this tricky, sometimes boldly alienating performance is that Nancy doesn’t seem to know why she does what she does. She never seems to have an elaborate deception or endgame in mind; her inventions flow, curiously, from a poverty of imagination rather than an excess of it. She’s feeling her way through, one falsehood at a time, in the slim hope that one of them might open a window onto a richer, fuller or at least more interesting life.