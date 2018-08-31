With a major push into this year's fall film festivals, Netflix flexes its awards season muscle

“There are many channels and ways to watch movies, and I try not to express preference over one of them,” said Ersoy, who will screen the world premiere of the Netflix gothic horror film “Apostle” along with Netflix’s “Hold the Dark” and “The Night Comes For Us.” “What I like to see is the best movies out there and filmmakers getting the chance to make the films they want to make. And if this is an avenue that’s allowing them that, we’re happy to be able to work with Netflix to support those films.”