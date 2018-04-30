New on video: 'In the Fade' is a jittery melodrama with political overtones

Shot quickly and cheaply, with a lot of improvisation, the romantic drama "Duck Butter" is one of the best examples of how the intimate, off-the-cuff realism of the indie movement once called "mumblecore" has matured over the past decade. Alia Shawkat (who also co-wrote the film with director Miguel Arteta) stars as Naima, a struggling actress who falls for Spanish singer Sergio (Laia Costa), and enlists her in an experiment in radical honesty. The two plan to stay awake for 24 hours, having sex once an hour, while being totally open with each other. Reality gradually complicates their idyll, as "Duck Butter" sensitively explores the myriad tiny ways that people both do and don't connect.