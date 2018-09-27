Cinematic ends and beginnings abound in a stellar 56th New York Film Festival lineup

Godard and Welles are just two of the filmmaking greats whose legacies have helped shape the reputation of this festival, with its fierce championing of world auteurs and its willingness to program work that sometimes gets assailed by that overused, under-examined word “difficult.” Difficulty, of course, is in the eye of the beholder, and from this critical vantage, there nothing especially hard, challenging or forbidding about the 30 features set to screen in this year’s main slate, the festival’s 56th. (The selection committee is chaired by the festival’s director, Kent Jones, and also includes Dennis Lim, the Film Society’s director of programming, and Florence Almozini, associate director of programming.)