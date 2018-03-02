Spirit Awards hosts Nick Kroll and John Mulaney on the 'bizarre paradox' of award shows

Kroll: People bemoan them and it's totally understandable, it's fully self-congratulatory and sort of inside of an echo chamber, but also it is really fun to reconnect with people that you know who you don't get to see because you're doing other jobs, or meeting or seeing people whose work you've respected or has inspired you for many years. And that's kind of cool. Or the idea that people have worked incredibly hard and passionately on something and that they get to be rewarded for that is neat. While simultaneously being a truly empty, pointless experience that can make people who have done amazing work and are being celebrated for it and don't win feel like losers once you don't win. To me that is a super interesting, bizarre paradox of an experience.