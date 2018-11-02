Review: Not even Tiffany Haddish can clean up the mess that is Tyler Perry's 'Nobody's Fool'

Sumpter and Hardwick in particular are solid, but Haddish and a daffy Whoopi Goldberg, as the sisters’ mother, are in an entirely different movie. It might not be a better one, but at least it’s more fun, driven by Haddish’s cuckoo energy. She takes over the film each time she’s on screen (sometimes to its detriment), with her dirty jokes ensuring laughter and that R rating, bulldozing everything in her path. Even with all of Haddish’s hard work, she still can’t clean up the mess she’s landed in.