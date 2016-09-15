Teaser trailer for 'Nocturnal Animals' blurs the line between dreamlike and nightmarish

After scoring the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival and well-received screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival, “Nocturnal Animals” released a teaser trailer Thursday to further stoke anticipation for the film.

The psychological thriller stars Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal as a divorced couple both battling through nightmarish circumstances and blurring the lines between fiction and non-fiction.

Written and directed by Tom Ford, the man responsible for 2009’s stylish “A Single Man,” the trailer captures those dreamy moments between wake and sleep where it remains unclear what constitutes reality and builds from there.

SNAP Video Academy Award nominees Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal star as a divorced couple discovering dark truths about each other and themselves in “Nocturnal Animals.” Academy Award nominees Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal star as a divorced couple discovering dark truths about each other and themselves in “Nocturnal Animals.” See more videos

Adams plays a woman mired in a sterile, sleepless version of Los Angeles, kept up at night after her ex-husband, played by Gyllenhaal, sends her a disturbing manuscript he dedicated to her.

Cross-cut between these moments with Adams are scenes with Gyllenhaal in a gritty, golden-hued desert, where he attempts to find satisfaction for whatever wrongs have befallen him. The film also stars Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Isla Fisher and Laura Linney.

The trailer is nebulous and unnerving, as it twists itself into knots in an attempt to both not give away any of the movie’s plot, while simultaneously giving the viewer enough to stoke expectations.

“Nocturnal Animals” opens in limited release in select theaters on Nov. 18 before opening nationwide Dec. 9.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption Avi Avital plays at the Hollywood Bowl Avi Avital plays to an empty Hollywood Bowl. Avi Avital plays to an empty Hollywood Bowl. Caption 'Stranger Things' casting director Carmen Cuba breaks down the art of finding the right face Casting director Carmen Cuba is one of Hollywood's go-to pros, working with Ridley Scott, Steven Soderbergh, Oliver Stone, and more. Here, she talks about casting the kids at the center of Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things." Casting director Carmen Cuba is one of Hollywood's go-to pros, working with Ridley Scott, Steven Soderbergh, Oliver Stone, and more. Here, she talks about casting the kids at the center of Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things."

libby.hill@latimes.com

Twitter: @midwestspitfire

ALSO

Toronto 2016: 'Arrival,' 'Nocturnal Animals' and the Amy Adams effect

New 'Moana' trailer reveals the adventure at the heart of its story

Exclusive 'Arrival' interview: We talk to Denis Villeneuve, the director being compared to Christopher Nolan