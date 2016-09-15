Teaser trailer for 'Nocturnal Animals' blurs the line between dreamlike and nightmarish

After scoring the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival and well-received screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival, “Nocturnal Animals” released a teaser trailer Thursday to further stoke anticipation for the film.
The psychological thriller stars Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal as a divorced couple both battling through nightmarish circumstances and blurring the lines between fiction and non-fiction.
Written and directed by Tom Ford, the man responsible for 2009’s stylish “A Single Man,” the trailer captures those dreamy moments between wake and sleep where it remains unclear what constitutes reality and builds from there.
Adams plays a woman mired in a sterile, sleepless version of Los Angeles, kept up at night after her ex-husband, played by Gyllenhaal, sends her a disturbing manuscript he dedicated to her.
Cross-cut between these moments with Adams are scenes with Gyllenhaal in a gritty, golden-hued desert, where he attempts to find satisfaction for whatever wrongs have befallen him. The film also stars Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Isla Fisher and Laura Linney.
The trailer is nebulous and unnerving, as it twists itself into knots in an attempt to both not give away any of the movie’s plot, while simultaneously giving the viewer enough to stoke expectations.
“Nocturnal Animals” opens in limited release in select theaters on Nov. 18 before opening nationwide Dec. 9.
