Review: Agnès Varda's 1977 film 'One Sings, the Other Doesn't' is a charmingly offbeat rabble-rouser

Even in the wake of tragic loss and tumultuous upheaval, “One Sings, the Other Doesn’t” is an enchantingly upbeat chronicle of that friendship as it unfolds over the next 14 years, a period that overlaps with the post-1968 French women’s movement. Despite their differences in background, temperament and vocation, both the sparky Pauline and the more melancholic Suzanne are united by the same activist spirit. The two live apart for long stretches but stay in touch through postcards, supplemented by flashbacks and voice-over narration, which gives the picture the quality of an epistolary novel.