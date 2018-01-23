Powerful stories of personal struggle fill this year's foreign language film nominees

"This is the first time that Lebanon enters the Oscars race. It took me by complete surprise," Doueiri said. "It is a great day for freedom of speech. We have been subjected to intimidation and people who are trying to silence us from telling the truth, but today the will of the people prevailed. I want to thank the incredibly dedicated Lebanese cast who gave their best in spite of the intimidation tactics they were faced with. I also wish to thank the producers and the crew from Lebanon and France. This is the happiest moment in my life."