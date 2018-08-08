Facing declining Oscars ratings, motion picture academy announces creation of new 'popular film' category

Facing steadily declining ratings for its all-important Oscars telecast, which plummeted to an all-time low this year, the motion picture academy is instituting a sweeping set of changes to the Academy Awards that could alter the very nature of the awards themselves.
Among the three changes — which were approved by the 54-member board of governors and announced to the organization’s members in a letter Wednesday morning — the most consequential and potentially controversial is the addition of a new category for “outstanding achievement in popular film” that would stand apart from the traditional best picture award.
The definition of what constitutes a “popular film” is at this point unclear, as is when exactly this new category will be instituted. In its letter, the academy simply said that “eligibility requirements and other key details will be forthcoming.” A representative for the group did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.
Although since its inception, the academy has proudly held itself up as the standard bearer for cinematic excellence regardless of box office performance, the new category clearly represents an effort to recognize the sort of broadly appealing commercial blockbusters — including superhero movies like “The Dark Knight” and “Wonder Woman” — that, even with the expansion of the best picture category to include as many as 10 films, have often failed to make the cut.
While massive hits like “Titanic,” “The Lord of the Rings” and “Get Out” have occasionally earned best picture nominations or wins, the race in recent years has often been dominated by smaller films such as “Moonlight” and “The Shape of Water,” which took the top prize the last two years.
In a scathing letter announcing his resignation from the board of governors earlier this year, producer and former studio executive Bill Mechanic bemoaned this state of affairs. “[O]ver the past decade we have nominated so many smaller independent films that the Oscars feel like they should be handed out in a tent,” he wrote. “Big is not inherently bad and small is not inherently good.”
Responding to years of criticism that the telecast frequently runs too long, the academy also announced it will limit the show to three hours and move the presentation of certain awards to commercial breaks during the show. “The winning moments will then be edited and aired later in the broadcast,” the academy noted, without specifying which categories this change would apply to.
Although many viewers have long complained about the number of less widely accessible awards in the show, including those for sound editing, sound mixing and short films, their inclusion has long been important to members of the academy’s below-the-line branches, who have resisted suggestions over the years that they be moved to a separate ceremony.
Lastly, the academy announced that it is moving up the date of the 92nd Oscars telecast by two weeks, from the previously announced Feb. 23, 2020, to Feb. 9, 2020. The move presumably represents an effort to address the awards fatigue that can set in over the course of a prolonged Oscar season, sapping audiences’ interest in the Academy Awards.
For now, the changes raise as many or more questions than they answer. But the academy’s leadership promises that more clarity will be forthcoming.
“We have heard from many of you about improvements needed to keep the Oscars and our Academy relevant in a changing world,” the academy’s newly re-elected President John Bailey and Chief Executive Dawn Hudson wrote in the letter. “We are excited about these steps, and look forward to sharing more details with you.”
The addition of the new “popular film” category sparked immediate criticism from a number longtime Oscar watchers on social media, who deemed it a desperate act of pandering by the academy in search of ratings. But for his part, Mechanic applauded the changes in an email to The Times on Wednesday.
“This is the first major change in the Oscar presentation in many years and represents a very positive step forward,” he wrote. “There may be more work to be done, but the streamlining of the telecast will make it way better paced, the addition of a mainstream category gives more film fans a rooting interest, and the date change helps slightly to keep the process fresher given all the other award shows. I know how hard it is within the organization to create change, so I really applaud John, Dawn and the Governors for this step forward.”