Review: 'Overlord' turns a fight against Nazis into an energetic B-movie splatterfest

These Nazis are rapists and torturers and killers so caught up in their own delusions of absolute domination that they underestimate the power of a scrappy, brave, resourceful band of Americans willing to stand up to them. It is significant that in this vision of revisionist revenge, the ones who prevail against the Nazis are those who would be marginalized and targeted by them — along with their allies. For all its bloody cacophony, “Overlord” doesn't lose sight of its heroes.