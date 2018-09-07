Jennifer Garner returns to action with vengeance thriller 'Peppermint'

"You start with a script or two [before filming] but then once you start rolling, you're given a new script and have eight pages of dialogue to learn," she said. "I'd forgotten about that muscle. Because when you're doing a movie, by the time you get to a scene, you've worked on it for so long, that learning it isn't that big of a deal. But when you literally have eight or nine pages a day to learn, it was like, 'Oh, right, that's a real thing. I have to devote some time to it.' "