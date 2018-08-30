Review: Diane Kurys' restored ‘Peppermint Soda,’ summer's other eighth-grade story you need to see

“Peppermint Soda” is, like its summer-cooling namesake, a concoction that signifies childhood, a refreshment likely to spark a memory. Kurys’ fondness for that time of fumbling and outgrowing is as fresh today as it was when it heralded a perceptive new filmmaking talent, especially because underneath these affectionately extracted remembrances is an unshakeable sisterly bond — of admiration, exasperation and watchfulness — that gives the story of Anne and Frédérique a deeper hold. It’s what makes Kurys’ flashcard dedication, crammed into the first minutes, funny initially and somehow poignant in reflection: “To my sister — who still hasn’t given back my orange sweater.”