Reinaldo Marcus Green wants to provoke discussion with 'Monsters and Men'

“Of course when you’re making shorts, you’ve got no money and you asked your family to come help,” Green said. “[Rashaad] put me in front of the camera as an actor. He came over to my apartment and was literally like, ‘Make love to your girlfriend.’ I was like, ‘This is really weird.’ ... My brother doesn’t even tell me what it’s about . … He goes back to his house and then records a voiceover over this thing. He showed it in film school and people are like, ‘Oh, you should submit this [to film festivals].’ And his homework literally got into Sundance.”