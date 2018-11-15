Review: 'Ruben Brandt, Collector,' a joyously wild, animated ride through art, cinema and psychology

Art/movie citations dot Krstić’s sumptuous frames beyond the protagonist’s name blend (Rubens, Rembrandt), and the fact that the filmmaker’s humans suggest the eye-popping surrealist two-dimensionality of Picasso by way of Joan Miró. Characters might run across a recognizable De Chirico landscape, or sit for a street portrait that becomes a Modigliani, or be in the vicinity of a shout-out to a famous photograph. Alfred Hitchcock’s silhouette makes a particularly funny cameo, and if the Kowalski name triggered your cinephile mind — not “Streetcar”-related — then the appearance of a certain automobile will reward that knowledge. But if you also listen carefully to the chanteuse in a swanky club where ex-Cold War enemies converge, you’ll hear cabaret versions of Radiohead and Britney Spears. Krstić’s cultural cocktail blend is, if anything, polymathically perverse.