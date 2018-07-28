'Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood' spills the tea on sexuality and movie stars, like it or not

“I find it remarkable that the sanitized images that Hollywood put out were bought hook line and sinker by the public at large,” he said. “It was a really alluring myth machine, the studio system. But at the time, in order to make popular images, the thought was that everyone had to live behind a white picket fence with a wife, husband and two to three children with a car in the garage. Nothing ‘abhorrent’ could be portrayed [in film or on television] or implied or thought.”