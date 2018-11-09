Review: Ingmar Bergman documentary covers the Swedish director's genius, quirks and faults

As reverent and ardent as those interviewed here may be about the writer-director, who also worked extensively in the theater, his many faults and quirks do not go unmentioned. Perhaps most significant was his contradictory attitude toward women: Although Bergman provided a host of fascinating, groundbreaking, sensual roles for such actresses as Ullman, Bibi Andersson, Harriet Andersson and Ingrid Thulin, his personal approach to his numerous lovers and wives was, according to son Daniel, far more selfish.