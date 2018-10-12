In 'The Sentence,' a brother explores the toll his sister's imprisonment takes on their family

“When I got that call that Cindy was getting clemency, I kid you not — my shoulders and my back, it felt like somebody unwrenched them,” he remembered. “I had been carrying around a decade of just worry and — I never, ever, ever want to say burden, because she was never a burden on me. But I worried about her, and I worried about her children, and that’s what drove me. So when that call came, I felt like I was 3 inches taller. And I didn’t even realize I was carrying that with me, but my shoulders straightened for the first time I felt in years.”