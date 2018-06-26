Violent, self-admiring sequel 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado' gets lost in the desert

It’s not that the filmmakers should have anticipated, say, the emergence of a zero-tolerance crackdown on immigration, though there is at least one thread here that would have played out rather differently with that border policy in effect. Apart from the grotesque irresponsibility of treating the threat of terrorism like a red herring, what makes the movie feel so politically toothless is its bizarre combination of arrogance and naivete, its occasional glimpses of an alternate reality that, for all its violence and brutality, seems almost preferable to our own. (A U.S. president who steers clear of human-rights violations for fear of impeachment? How quaint.)