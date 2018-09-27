Review: 'Smallfoot' goes on a familiar path, but it's well worth the journey

Although “Smallfoot” is formulaic and predictable, what sets it apart is its willingness to dive into the themes of questioning blind faith. The Stonekeeper has great reason to keep the village isolated and psychologically controlled with myth and legend — it keeps them safe, secure and to the status quo. But there's no growth, no innovation, and Migo's father, Dorgle (Danny DeVito), keeps smashing his head into a gong every morning because the Stonekeeper told him it makes the sun rise. It's actually a brilliant way to teach younger audiences about fake news and gaslighting.