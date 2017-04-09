'Smurfs' and 'Going in Style' are no match for 'Boss Baby' and 'Beauty'

Luckily, the box-office beating “The Boss Baby” and “Beauty and the Beast” put on Sony’s new release “Smurfs: The Lost Village” couldn’t make the animated gnomes any bluer.

The Alec Baldwin-voiced infant with a briefcase took the No. 1 spot for the second week in a row, with an estimated $26.3 million in the U.S. and Canada, beating analyst expectations of $25 million. DreamWorks Animation’s and 20th Century Fox’s family comedy has grossed $89.4 million domestically to date.

Disney’s latest came in second place with $25 million in its third weekend. The Emma Watson-Dan Stevens retelling of the 1991 animated musical has amassed $432.3 million domestically and $545.1 million internationally for a global tally of $977.4 million since opening March 17. It cost $160 million to make.

"Smurfs: The Lost Village," pulled in $14.1 million, good enough for third place. Analysts projected less than $20 million.

“I think it’s within the realm of where we were hoping to be,” said Rory Bruer, the studio’s distribution chief.

Sony Pictures has returned to its “Smurfs" franchise, this time with an all-animated version (the first two movies combined computer graphics and live action). In a feminist turn for “The Lost Village,” the Smurf gang meets an all-female tribe led by Smurfwillow, voiced by Julia Roberts.

Such a performance is on par with the $17-million opening of 2013’s “The Smurfs 2” and a far cry from the first “Smurfs” film in 2011 that opened to $35 million and exploded with more than $560 million worldwide. This outing, however, was less expensive. It reportedly cost $60 million to make, after factoring in production incentives, compared with its predecessors, which each cost more than $100 million.

Nonetheless, the box office figures and mediocre reviews present a less than encouraging sign for the longevity of the franchise, which the studio hoped to reinvigorate. However, the series does have a history of doing well internationally.

“It’s always been about the global aspect of the film,” said Bruer, noting that 75% of the franchise’s gross typically comes from international territories.

Although “Smurfs” received an A CinemaScore from moviegoers, it only got an 39% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The second-best performing new release was "Going in Style," the fourth-place finisher from Warner Bros., New Line Cinema and Village Roadshow. It pulled in $12.5 million, beating analyst expectations of $8 million.

A remake of the 1979 heist film of the same name, the film stars Alan Arkin, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine as elderly friends who turn to criminal activity when they fall on hard times. The $24-million movie was directed by Zach Braff, best known for the 2004 indie hit “Garden State" and the TV show “Scrubs.”

"Going in Style" is an obvious target for more mature audiences, and they are the ones who most enjoyed it. The picture received an average B-plus CinemaScore, it nabbed an A-minus from moviegoers 50 and older, or 72% of the total audience.

Critics were less pleased; the comedy has a 43% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Pulling up the rear in fifth place is Paramount’s “Ghost in the Shell” with $7.4 million in its second week. The fantastical tale, which was at the center of a “whitewashing” controversy for its casting of Scarlett Johansson, has pulled $31.6 million to date.

As for the final major new release of the week, Pure Flix’s “The Case for Christ” debuted to $3.9 million. Analysts projected a take of less than $10 million.

Based on author Lee Strobel’s faith-defending text that has been in heavy rotation on church reading lists for years, the movie follows the journalist Strobel who sets out to disprove Christianity but is instead convinced of the Bible’s veracity. It stars Mike Vogel and Faye Dunaway.

With the popular source material and the usual endorsements from pastors and faith leaders, including Strobel, the film has an 83% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

On the limited release front, EuropaCorp Films’ “Their Finest,” distributed by STX, pulled an estimated $77,000 from four locations for a per-location average of $19,250. The independently produced British film stars Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy as creatives in embattled 1940s London aiming to make a propaganda film to raise spirits in Britain and change minds in the U.S.

Focus Features’ “The Zookeeper’s Wife” expanded in its second week to more than 800 locations. It brought in $2.9 million over the weekend for a domestic gross to date of $7.6 million.

Next week, the highly anticipated “The Fate of the Furious,” the latest in Universal’s “Fast and the Furious” franchise, will overtake theaters, surely dethroning “The Boss Baby.”