Aging provocateur: 'Snowden' director Oliver Stone walks us through his storied filmography

As a writer and director, Oliver Stone has never shied away from the big subjects. War. Political corruption. Greed and criminality. The hidden conspiracies they don’t teach you about in history class.

For four decades, in movies like “Platoon,” “Wall Street,” “JFK” and his latest film, “Snowden” — a hot-button thriller about former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), opening Friday — Stone’s gaze as a filmmaker has been relentlessly turned outward. But as intensely engaged as he is with the world around him, Stone is also prone to looking at himself and his own work.

“I’m not one of those people who doesn’t reflect,” the filmmaker, who turns 70 Thursday, said on a recent afternoon in Los Angeles. “I recently read a profile of a director — I won’t say who but a man who’s done a lot of good work — and he professed he was just unanalytical of his work, which surprised me. I think it’s interesting to go back and probe. My life in movies is the growth of my consciousness. Every year was an expansion in some way.”

One of Hollywood’s most consistent lightning rods for controversy, Stone, who has won two Oscars for directing, has been celebrated as a fearless cinematic truth-teller and castigated as a reckless provocateur — sometimes for the same film. He has never been one to soft-pedal his views, no matter how incendiary or contentious; earlier this week, he said in a CNN interview that the hacking of the Democratic National Committee was “probably an inside job.”

Over a long discussion with The Times, Stone looked back with unflinching candor on the highs and lows of his career.

“I never thought I’d make it to 70,” he said. “We’ll see where we go from here.”

The Hand (1981)

After serving in Vietnam, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart, Stone studied film at New York University and set out to make his mark as a cinematic storyteller. But even though he made a splash with his Oscar-winning screenplay for 1978’s “Midnight Express,” he was still struggling to establish himself as a director when he made this psychological horror film about a comic book artist (Michael Caine) whose accidentally severed hand goes on a killing rampage.

“It was my chance to direct. Horror films were a way many young directors thought they could make an impression. It was a psychological thriller but I got a lot of pressure to make it into a horror film. That’s the nature of the business, and when you’re a young man, you sometimes bow to that pressure.

“The movie is interesting to watch. It’s about paranoia, which we know is abundant in the modern world. But it was not a hit. The attacks were pretty heavy. My career was blighted at that point. It was another setback. I was hurt. But I learned.”

Platoon (1986)

Stone poured his personal experience as an infantryman in Vietnam into this harrowing war movie about a young soldier (Charlie Sheen) whose idealism is stripped away by the horrors of combat. Released just months after his political thriller “Salvador,” “Platoon” was a box office smash and earned seven Oscar nominations, winning the best picture and director prizes.

“I had been trying to make that movie since 1976. No one wanted to make it. I had given up. My heart had been broken so many times by people who gave me hope. I’d had a catharsis writing it but by the time the movie got made, I was just exhausted. I was tired of talking about it.

“I was worried that [the Vietnam war movie] was over. They’d done ‘Apocalypse Now’ and ‘The Deer Hunter’ and now it was about Rambo and Chuck Norris. But all of a sudden it came back.

“The movie got hot right away and it was not containable. When you have that spontaneous reaction around the world, it’s a golden moment for any filmmaker and it changes your life.”

Wall Street (1987)

As cutthroat corporate raider Gordon Gekko, Michael Douglas delivered one of the most memorable movie monologues of the 1980s, crystallizing the Reagan-era zeitgeist with the line, “Greed, for lack of a better word, is good.”

“My father had been on Wall Street in the ’30s, and he believed very much in the loyalty between stockbroker and client. At some point that whole game changed. Gekko was an interloper in that world. He didn’t give a ... about having clients. He was doing his own thing with his own money. He was a new kind of deal in the ’80s. This was another kind of aggression.”

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Stone returned to the subject of Vietnam with this drama about the life of wounded vet turned antiwar activist Ron Kovic, played by Tom Cruise. Delivering a performance light years removed from the gung-ho fighter pilot he’d played in “Top Gun,” Cruise earned his first Oscar nomination.

“That script was almost financed in 1978 or 1979, and Al Pacino was going to play the part. We were two to three weeks away and it fell apart. It was heartbreaking. But I brought some of that knowledge with me 10 years later.

“‘Top Gun’ was a good movie to watch but it had a horrible message. I felt that. There were doubts. Kovic is a strong pacifist. But when Kovic met Tom, he saw that he had that same earnestness that Ron has, and it felt right.

“Tom committed totally to the film and he was exhausted by the time we finished. He dedicated himself beyond belief. He works himself almost to the point where he hurts himself. He cares too much.”