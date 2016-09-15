Failures of intelligence bring down Oliver Stone's 'Snowden'

There’s a moment in Oliver Stone’s new biographical drama when a little-known twentysomething tech whiz named Edward Snowden suddenly finds himself trapped in a room with a giant, angry head. Blown up to massive proportions and projected on the wall of a top-secret inner chamber of the U.S. government, the head looms ominously over Snowden’s own, scolding him, interrogating him and scrutinizing him for even the slightest hint of impending betrayal.

I can’t remember everything the head says, but that’s secondary to the magnificent literal-mindedness of the image, which seeks to capture the omniscient threat of the American surveillance state in one mega-close-up: It’s the literal face of Big Brother 2013, by way of Oz the Great and Terrible. Designed to send a shiver down your spine, it may instead trigger a chuckle of relief, even recognition. Stone, the Whac-A-Mole liberal polemicist who gave us “Platoon,” “Natural Born Killers” and “JFK,” hasn’t lost his talent for making sure no one misses the point.

The story being told in “Snowden” has, on paper, all the ingredients of a classic Stone barn-burner: a many-tentacled conspiracy against the American public, brought down by a disillusioned patriot who decided that pulling the blanket off the U.S. government’s surveillance program was the truest way to love his country. Yet for most of this polished, measured and curiously banal movie, the director seems to be making a clear effort to rein in his more excessive impulses. He maintains a cool dramatic temperature throughout, as though channeling the mood and personality of Snowden himself — a quiet, thoughtful and supremely meticulous young man who looks entirely ill-suited to the role that history chose for him.

'Snowden' trailer The trailer for Oliver Stone's "Snowden," starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The trailer for Oliver Stone's "Snowden," starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. See more videos

That’s no knock on the movie’s nerdishly handsome star, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, whose performance is a tour de force of bespectacled, slow-talking anti-charisma. The sheer improbability of this shy computer scientist from North Carolina becoming either a hero or a traitor (take your pick) was already apparent in Laura Poitras’ Oscar-winning 2014 documentary, “Citizenfour,” which took the mundane spectacle of Snowden holing up in a Hong Kong hotel room and gave it a charge of momentous, you-are-there excitement.

How he found his way into that hotel room — sacrificing his freedom to deliver thousands of carefully selected classified documents to Poitras (Melissa Leo) and Guardian reporters Glenn Greenwald (Zachary Quinto) and Ewen MacAskill (Tom Wilkinson) — is the substance of the new film’s moral and dramatic inquiry. Treating the Hong Kong meeting as a bare-bones framing device, Stone and his co-writer, Kieran Fitzgerald, employ the familiar biopic technique of cutting between past and present, building a detailed dossier that also serves as a primer on government spycraft, an emotionally turbulent love story and, finally, a moral defense of Snowden’s decision to blow the whistle.

After a brief, unsuccessful military career, Snowden is hired in 2006 by the CIA, where he puts his fellow analysts to shame and earns the trust of a (fictionalized) mentor, Corbin O’Brian (Rhys Ifans), who grooms him to become one of the agency’s leading soldiers on the looming global battlefield of cyberspace. Snowden gets a disquieting early taste of what that means once a fellow hacker (Ben Schnetzer) grants him an unauthorized peek at XKeyscore, an NSA search engine that’s like Google Without Borders, plus an all-seeing new technology that turns every phone, webcam and computer screen into a virtual window into America’s collective living room.

The implications of this mass invasion of privacy disturb Snowden deeply, especially when he’s forced to dig up private information to ensnare an innocent Pakistani banker (Bhasker Patel). Stone is clearly no less unsettled, and he zooms in on Snowden’s moral crisis from a scrupulously bipartisan angle, showing how, when it came to hacking U.S. citizens in the name of national security, the Obama administration more or less picked up where the George W. Bush administration left off.

Just as Stone suspends his famous liberal allegiances here, so Snowden’s own politically conservative views are complicated by his left-leaning, long-suffering girlfriend, Lindsay Mills (Shailene Woodley). Yet the growing strain in their relationship stems mainly from the constant upheaval of Snowden’s reassignment from Washington, D.C., to Geneva, then Tokyo, then Hawaii. And then there’s the toxic cocktail of stress and secrecy that he downs night after night, never able to explain to Lindsay why he’s become so moody and distant, so guilt-stricken over his role in the erosion of America’s civil liberties.

If Stone had any flair for dramatizing domestic tension, perhaps this whole subplot wouldn’t feel like such a lame, soapy distraction — the umpteenth reminder of how hard it is to carry on a meaningful long-term relationship with a professional spy. But there’s a deeper emptiness at the core of the movie, a failure of nerve and a fundamental incuriosity about what makes the Snowden affair interesting and relevant, then and now.

What Stone doesn’t seem to grasp is that Snowden’s agonizingly drawn-out decision is only half the dramatic equation, and arguably the less interesting half. The juiciest episodes in Luke Harding’s gripping book “The Snowden Files” (one of the film’s two credited source texts) suggested that the story might have made a crackerjack miniseries, and perhaps someday it will. For now we have “Snowden,” which gives us an emotional quandary in lieu of a procedural, a back story in search of a payoff.