Review: Boots Riley's 'Sorry to Bother You' is an arrestingly surreal satire on class rage and cultural identity

The evils of selling out have rarely been more clearly and imaginatively defined, but “Sorry to Bother You” is shrewd enough not to fall into its own trap by selling out its hero. And this is due, more than anything, to Stanfield’s performance. The sheer insanity of the situations that befall Cassius forces him to respond with wit, energy and reckless audacity, but the captivating stillness and melancholy cool that are among Stanfield’s defining traits as an actor never recede. He gives the proceedings an extraordinarily human anchor.