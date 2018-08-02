Review: Kate McKinnon seizes control of the frenzied action-comedy ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me'

The ungainly Hollywood hybrid commonly referred to as the “action-comedy” has often struck me as one of the scourges of mainstream American movies. Not because its two generic modes are mutually exclusive — they certainly aren’t, as “Beverly Hills Cop,” “21 Jump Street” and the collected works of Edgar Wright exist to remind us. But it takes rare skill, luck and razor-sharp timing to ensure that those modes nourish and amplify each other, rather than clashing and undermining each other to the point of collapse. (See: “Snatched,” “Rough Night,” “Baywatch.” Except don’t.)