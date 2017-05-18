Stars share their best memories of the Chinese Theatre

We asked several actors, writers, producers and directors for their special recollections of the famed movie palace celebrating its 90th birthday on May 18.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Actress

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Jamie Lee Curtis at her Los Angeles-area home in 2015. Jamie Lee Curtis at her Los Angeles-area home in 2015. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

I think the Chinese Theatre humanized, in the hand and footprints, the famous. It wasn’t a glossy picture that seemed unattainable, but something human and tangible. That you could put your hands or feet inside theirs and feel somehow that it could too happen to YOU. I think it gave people hope in the dream that Hollywood represented.

From Grauman's to TCL: 90 years of the Chinese Theatre »

Rita Wilson

Actress, singer and producer

Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times Rita Wilson in 2011. Rita Wilson in 2011. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

I grew up in Hollywood. Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, as it was known then, was my favorite theater. It didn’t just have the spectacle of great design that transported you to some realm of a distant land mixed with fantasy, it had the added attraction of being able to place yourself where the greats once stood. Going to a movie there was an event. People came from all around the world to see this place, and it was in my backyard. When Tom was honored with being “immortalized” by having his hand and footprints placed at the Chinese, I remember thinking that one day someone will come and stand where he stood and feel the same magic, knowing what I did when I was a kid.

George Chakiris

Oscar-winning actor (“West Side Story”)

I lived in a rooming house [in the 1950s] on Hollywood Boulevard. I took class at the American School of Dance on Hollywood Boulevard, very close to Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. I used to clean the studio at night to pay for classes. So I’d pass [the theater] every night. It was really dreamy.

And the premiere of “West Side Story” was there. I’d never been to a premiere… it was just a fantastic time. Everybody was there.

Natalie Wood did her footprints, I think, maybe in 1962 or something. And so when Rita Moreno, Russ Tamblyn and I did ours [in 2011], they put us right next to Natalie, which was really nice, you know?

Larry Karaszewski

Emmy-, Golden Globe-winning writer-producer (“The People v. O.J. Simpson”)

My favorite memory is watching Mel Brooks’ “Blazing Saddles” there, because the end of the film takes place at the Chinese! The audience went crazy when Harvey Korman rushes up to the box office and tries to buy a student ticket. Then he comes in and sits among us — a totally surreal experience!

Richard Roundtree

Actor (“Shaft,” “Being Mary Jane”)

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times Richard Roundtree in 1996. Richard Roundtree in 1996. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Thinking back, the first time I came to town [in the 1960s] was with the Ebony Fashion Fair. We stayed at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. I walked the block down Hollywood Boulevard, then back up to the Chinese. It was a solo trip. That was a pretty magical moment, Hollywood — oh, my goodness!

Leonard Maltin

Film critic, historian and author

Don Kelsen / Los Angeles Times Leonard Malti at Paramount Studios in 1994. Leonard Malti at Paramount Studios in 1994. (Don Kelsen / Los Angeles Times)

I was sent to cover Sean Connery’s ceremony, which was a tie-in with his movie “Entrapment” (1999). I asked what it meant to him to participate in this Hollywood tradition and he gestured across the street to the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. That’s where he stayed on his first trip to L.A. to work here, and naturally, he walked across the street to look at the forecourt of Grauman’s. To be honored there, some 40 years later, understandably had great significance for him… and I was touched to hear the sincerity in his voice as he told me that story.

Carol Burnett

Emmy-winning comedy legend

Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times Carol Burnett in 2016. Carol Burnett in 2016. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

I grew up practically on Hollywood Boulevard. Nanny [her grandmother] and I would go to the premieres at the Chinese. I remember at the Chinese we were hanging over the ropes watching the movie stars walk by.

I was hanging over the ropes with my grandmother and Linda Darnell had gotten out of her limo and decided to walk past all the people. My grandmother, who was, let me put it this way, not exactly shy, grabbed her by the arm and said, “Linda! Linda. Please give this little girl your autograph. She adores you.”

So she was very sweet. I had my autograph book and she signed it. But I looked up and I could see — she was tall and, of course, I was little — that her nostrils didn’t match. If you put your nose up and look, it’s like the right side and left side of your face are different. I can still duplicate her signature!

Joe Dante

Director (“Gremlins,” “Innerspace”), whose first film was 1976’s “Hollywood Boulevard”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Director Joe Dante at the premiere of "Looney Tunes: Back in Action" at the Chinese Theatre on Nov. 9, 2003. Director Joe Dante at the premiere of "Looney Tunes: Back in Action" at the Chinese Theatre on Nov. 9, 2003. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

“Hollywood Boulevard” was so cheap, we couldn’t afford a ticket to go inside [to shoot], but there’s a shot of the Chinese from across the street. The low-rent horror import “Beyond the Door” was on the marquee.

Illeana Douglas

Actress-author and TCM host

Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times Illena Douglas in 2015. Illena Douglas in 2015. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The handprints and footprints of movie stars outside Grauman’s is my favorite Hollywood landmark. Luckily for me, I started working with TCM right around when they incorporated this revered tradition into their annual TCM Classic Film Festival.

It seemed unthinkable that Jerry Lewis’ hands had NOT been cast in cement at Grauman’s. That changed in 2013, when he was honored at the TCM Classic Film Festival. I was proud to have a little hand myself in helping this come about. You can see the smile on my face. It’s one of my favorite days ever.

After the ceremony, we all went and had Chinese food at Genghis Cohen. The funny thing is, no one mentions the ceremony again. It’s only special while it’s happening. Afterward, it’s strictly cornball. But I ask you — how can something that hokey choke me up like this?

Ben Mankiewicz

Prime-time host of TCM