Two years after 'The Walking Dead,' Steven Yeun's film career is 'Burning'

Despite the popularity of his character (who met his demise in the epic season seven premiere), Yeun admits he doesn't miss the pace of television. "I have in hindsight realized that these experiences sometimes get to be pretty intense and all-consuming," he said. "It's really nice to be able to start a character and then finish. I don't know if I have the skill yet of being able to hang my hat at the door as well as I should be able to."