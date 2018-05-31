'Strangers on the Earth' doc inspires as it captures musician's sacred trek

That’s a drawback for this beautifully shot movie, which relies primarily on travelogue-like footage of the area’s vast, verdant landscape as well as the Camino’s distinctly subjective spiritual quotient to engage the viewer. That may suffice for certain stretches, but it can leave us feeling disconnected from some of the deeper, more relatable human elements that drive these approximately 30-day tours. Certain practical issues get short shrift as well.