Sundance 2018 diary: 'Private Life,' 'Monsters and Men' among the early festival highlights

Times film critic Justin Chang is keeping a regular diary over the course of a week at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. He will be writing about the movies he’s seeing, the trends he’s observing and what it all means for an event that officially kicks off the year in new independent cinema.

DAYS 1-2 | JAN. 18-19

Scenes from a marriage in Tamara Jenkins’ winning ‘Private Life’

The last time writer-director Tamara Jenkins had a new movie at the Sundance Film Festival was in 2007, the year she showed up with “The Savages,” her superb, ultimately Oscar-nominated tale of two siblings starring Philip Seymour Hoffman and Laura Linney. By that point, Jenkins’ fans were already accustomed to waiting: A full nine years had passed since her celebrated 1998 feature debut, “Slums of Beverly Hills.”

Even if the independent movie market were more receptive to sharply written, acutely observed relationship comedies, or more willing to finance projects by female filmmakers with a track record of acclaim and success, the 55-year-old Jenkins is clearly not someone to be rushed. She draws deep from the wellspring of personal experience and applies a careful but unfussy perfectionism to every detail.

Jojo Whilden / Netflix From left: Kayli Carter, Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn star in the movie "Private Life." From left: Kayli Carter, Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn star in the movie "Private Life." (Jojo Whilden / Netflix)

And so it’s fitting that Jenkins’ new movie, “Private Life,” a Netflix production that kicked off Sundance’s Premieres section on a high note Thursday night, should be a movie in part about the agonies of waiting. Tender, blistering and exquisitely judged, it stars Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn as Richard and Rachel Grimes, a middle-aged New York couple enduring an endless battery of fertility treatments in hopes of making their dream of childbirth a reality.

In the movie’s first shot (so to speak), we see Richard injecting Rachel in the posterior with a hormone that will stimulate her follicles in preparation for an IVF procedure — a literal pain-in-the-butt image that will become less funny and more quietly heartrending with each recurrence. The scene immediately establishes a casual intimacy with this hopeful, desperate, already exhausted couple, as does Jenkins’ meticulous attention to the texture of their rent-controlled East Village apartment, with its cramped rooms and shelves overflowing with books. (The Grimeses are both professional writers.)

If “Private Life” were merely an unusually observant portrait of a marriage or a terrific performance showcase, it would be enough. Giamatti, entirely in his element as the wearily dependable Richard, hasn’t had a role this meaty since “Win Win” (2011) and perhaps “Sideways” (2004). And Hahn more than matches him in vanity-free exhaustion; she makes palpable Rachel’s rage, despair and anxiety as she submits to one medical procedure after another, always finding the rueful laughter in her character’s situation without reducing her physical ordeal, or her wildly fluctuating hormone levels, to a punchline.

But the story’s empathy doesn’t end with Rachel and Richard; it flows beyond them, in gratifyingly unpredictable directions. We spend some time getting to know Richard’s stepbrother and his wife (John Carroll Lynch and Molly Shannon, both excellent), who have two young adult daughters of their own but offer a contrasting view of marital discontent. And the movie has a secret weapon in actress Kayli Carter (“Godless”), who gives a wonderfully open-hearted performance as the Grimeses’ 25-year-old niece, Sadie: Visiting them for a spell, she becomes the young daughter they never had and also something more.

Emerging from “Private Life” on Thursday, you could already hear the grumblings about its 132-minute running time, a common enough complaint at a festival that is constantly rushing us onward to the next screening and the next one, often to the detriment of the work in front of us. With any luck, the audiences who see the movie on Netflix will evince a bit more patience. What these criticisms miss is how artfully and meaningfully Jenkins pieces together her narrative from a hundred stray moments, exchanges, setbacks and indignities; she has made a movie about what it means to stay committed through the long haul.

Years in the making and all the better for it, “Private Life” itself is a reminder that good things take time — which doesn’t make me any less impatient for Jenkins’ next movie.

Sundance Institute Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal star in the "Blindspotting." Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal star in the "Blindspotting." (Sundance Institute)

‘Blindspotting,’ ‘Monsters and Men’ put racial tension in the spotlight

In a festival that rarely wants for political currency, it’s surely no coincidence that “Blindspotting” and “Monsters and Men,” the first two films to screen in this year’s American dramatic competition, are both predicated on the same attention-grabbing plot point: the killing of a black man by a white police officer. It’s hardly the first time Sundance has held up a mirror to this particular recurring nightmare. One of its biggest hits in recent years was the 2013 drama “Fruitvale Station” (or “Fruitvale,” as it was known at the time), Ryan Coogler’s tense account of the 2009 killing of Oscar Grant III in Oakland.

Oakland figures even more prominently in “Blindspotting,” a funny, flashy, blood-spattered valentine to that Bay Area city, envisioned here as both a locus of fast-encroaching gentrification and a seething cauldron of racial anxiety. Collin (“Hamilton” sensation Daveed Diggs) has just three days of probation to go for committing a violent crime a year earlier, the nature of which will be strategically revealed at the midpoint. Until then, he’s eager to keep his head down, to no avail: On his way home one night, he witnesses a fellow black man being shot four times by a cop in the street, an image that haunts him even as he struggles to come forward with what he saw.

Making it even harder to stay out of trouble is Collin’s longtime pal Miles (Bay Area poet Rafael Casal), a white guy with a hair-trigger temper, a recklessly vicious streak and a fondness for handguns. In addition to being best friends and co-workers (they drive a moving van together), Collin and Miles are bound by their love of hip-hop — a passion that grows naturally out of Diggs and Casal’s own. (The two actors collaborated on the screenplay.) In its most creatively vibrant moments, “Blindspotting” verges on becoming a full-on slamming, rhyming musical, as if its insoluble riddles about class, crime and racial identity could only be worked out through poetry.

The downside of all this conceptual audacity is a weakness for overstatement, an inability to let its themes, its contradictions and even its fairly obvious title go unexplained. “Blindspotting” is an accomplished first feature for its director, Carlos López Estrada, but a first feature it very much remains: Bristling with energy and ambition, it’s the kind of movie that has an awful lot to say and not much trust in the audience’s ability or willingness to listen.