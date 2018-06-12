'Superfly' is a flashy, violent and fitfully compelling remake of the 1972 blaxploitation hit

Maybe they do. Or maybe the sharp representational laws that too often constrict the cinematic depiction of minorities should be flexible enough to allow for both progress and regression, the low, the high and everything in between. There are ferocious moments here, one involving a confrontation between a white cop and a black driver, that briefly lift “Superfly” out of the realm of lurid, flashy genre retread and into territory that feels raw, unsettling and all too grimly convincing. How Youngblood Priest deals with the Man this time around may be the stuff of purest revenge fantasy, but it also touches a nerve that is hard to dismiss as anything but real.