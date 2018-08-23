Review: Regina Hall calls the shots in the terrific sports-bar comedy ‘Support the Girls’

At a little over 90 minutes, “Support the Girls” has the brash trappings, if not the longevity, of a “Cheers”-style sitcom, and its generous humor is always in productive play with a tough, flinty realism. There are lines in Bujalski’s script that might have felt right at home with a laugh track, but he mostly directs his actors to toss them off in a casual, offhand way. He does the same with his politics, which are easy enough to decipher but never feel belabored. The rock-solid rapport among Lisa and her colleagues, with Maci playing the joyous yin to Danyelle’s cynical yang, is the most convincing argument for female solidarity that this or any movie could muster.