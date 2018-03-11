SXSW premiere 'Jinn' is a fresh look at the teen coming-of-age film

"So often when you see stories about women of color and young women, it's with some trauma. They're being abused or violated or there's some kind of tragic event, as opposed to seeing what it is like to live in this body," said Missick. "Which is universal. Because black girls are no different from white girls or Asian girls or Hispanic girls or Native American girls; we all go through the same questions of self-worth and sexuality and identity. Do we fit in or do we stand out? All of these things that we all as women have to deal with, but now you get to see it in this beautiful brown body."