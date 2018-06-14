Ed Helms, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner and Isla Fisher deliver summer fun in comedy romp 'Tag'

Part of the easy fun of “Tag” is how the filmmakers just place the characters into this environment and let them bounce off each other. The personas do verge on typecasting — Jon Hamm is the dashing insurance man Bob; Jake Johnson, the deadbeat stoner Chilli; Hannibal Buress, the laconic weirdo Sable. Renner plays the hyper-vigilant trainer Jerry as a cross between his Jason Bourne and Neo from “The Matrix,” dodging attempted tags with lightning fast martial arts moves. As Anna, Hoagie’s intense wife, Isla Fisher could be an older version of her wacky “Wedding Crashers” character. But it’s a treat to watch them do what they do best. Hamm has rarely been this appealingly easygoing and jocular on screen, and it’s a good look for him.